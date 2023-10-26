IKF World Korfball Championship 2023 enters later stages

It’s Day 7 of the 12th IKF World Korfball Championship, the largest world championships ever held, taking place in Taipei City. We are now past the half-way point in the championship with 48 matches completed and 34 matches remaining.

A total of 1,637 goals have been scored so far, which is an average of over 34 each match. As we now enter the later stages of the championship, we are predicting some close and exciting matches.

Ran FABER (NED) is leading the top goal scorer table with 19 goals scored in his debut world championships, with Chinese Taipei’s Ya-wen LIN (TPE) following just one goal behind on 18.

Today all 24 teams will play in another 12 matches split over three halls in the impressive Taipei Gymnasium, in Taipei City.

If you are living in or visiting Taipei City, you can reserve tickets for the matches free of charge from the official tournament website. For korfball fans around the world, the matches will be covered on the IKF YouTube channel.

Tomorrow, its semi-final day, so by the end of Friday we will know who will compete for the gold medal.

