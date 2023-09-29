IKF World Korfball Congress Program

The IKF World Korfball Congress will take place from 25 to 26 October 2023 in Taipei City, Chinese Taipei. The theme of the congress is ‘Rising in a Changing Society’.

*Log-in instructions for the congress platform will be sent closer to the event to all online participants.

Official program:

