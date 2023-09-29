Philippines to participate at World Championship
AsiaOctober 2, 2023/by Dean Woods
The International Korfball Federation can confirm that Philippines has replaced China in the upcoming IKF World Korfball…
IKF World Korfball Congress Program
Korfball NewsSeptember 29, 2023/by Geke Maat
The IKF World Korfball Congress will take place from 25 to 26 October 2023 in Taipei City, Chinese Taipei. The theme of the…
IKF Korfball Champions League Round 1 Recap
EuropeSeptember 29, 2023/by Geke Maat
The first two event of the IKF Korfball Champions League 2023-24 have been played last weekend. 14 teams competed for 2 places…
The IKF Korfball Champions League 2023-24 is ready to start!
EuropeSeptember 20, 2023/by Dani Ezpeleta
The time has arrived for all the European club teams qualified to play this 2nd season of the IKF Korfball Champions League. …
Jean-Claude Besnard, IKF Badge of Honour, passes away
Organisational newsSeptember 15, 2023/by Geke Maat
It is with great sadness that the International Korfball Federation has learnt of the passing of Jean-Claude Besnard, IKF…
All eyes on Taipei – New Year’s Message from the IKF President
ColumnJanuary 1, 2023/by Jan Fransoo
292 days. That is the number of days that remain in 2023 until we start the World Korfball Championship in Taipei. 292 days…
Looking forward to 2021
ColumnJanuary 1, 2021/by Jan Fransoo
Only 12 months ago, we could not have imagined that the Europa Cup and Europa Shield in January would be the only two international…
Stay healthy and safe! – an update from the IKF President
ColumnMarch 18, 2020/by Jan Fransoo
As the Novel Coronavirus has been spreading across the globe, the associated disease COVID-19 is taking more and more people…
Entering a New Korfball Decade – New Year’s Message from the IKF President
ColumnJanuary 1, 2020/by Jan Fransoo
This January we do not just enter a New Year, we actually enter a new decade. For many companies and other organizations,…
An important year ahead – New Year’s Message from the IKF President
ColumnJanuary 1, 2019/by Jan Fransoo
As 2019 commences, it provides us with a good moment to reflect on where we are and what needs to be accomplished to further…
#TheTeamFiles: England (IKF WKC 2019)
Passion, skill and unity drive England in top six quest England has featured in every IKF World Korfball Championship, playing…
#TheTeamFiles: Portugal (IKF WKC 2019)
Recent triumphs energise Portugal Portugal goes to the IKF World Korfball Championship 2019 buoyed up by two recent significant…
#TheTeamFiles: Catalonia (IKF WKC 2019)
After dropping back, Catalonia looks forward Last year at the IKF European Korfball Championship 2018 Catalonia finished…
#TheTeamFiles: South Africa (IKF WKC 2019)
InterviewJuly 24, 2019/by Dani Ezpeleta
Host aims to build on most intense preparation ever South Africa is the only African country to have participated at the…
#TheTeamFiles: Czech Republic (IKF WKC 2019)
InterviewJuly 24, 2019/by Dani Ezpeleta
Czechs strive for a way back to korfball’s highest level The Czech Republic has a special place in international korfball…
