It’s time for the IKF Beach Korfball World Cup (Africa) 2025 (2-3 December)

The city of Abidjan in Ivory Coast is hosting from 2 to 3 December the IKF Beach Korfball World Cup (Africa) 2025.

This event is hosted by the Federation Ivoirienne de Korfball in collaboration with the International Korfball Federation and IKF Africa as part of the continental Beach Korfball World Cups taking place this season. Previous to this BKWC (Africa), the BKWC (Europe) and BKWC (Oceania) were played in August and November, respectively.

All participants earn points for the IKF Beach Korfball World Ranking, together with the prestige of becoming the continental champion.

This BKWC event in Abidjan is played in the framework of other relevant korfball activities that take place after and before the tournament:

28/11 – 1/12: IKF Course for Coaches and Referees Level I + II

2/12 – 3/12: IKF Beach World Korfball Cup (Africa) 2025 : open for national teams and club teams.

: open for national teams and club teams. 4/12 – 6/12: Abidjan Open Korfball Festival: an indoor K8 tournament open for national teams and club teams. This allows to play more IKF Friendly International Matches to gain more points for the IKF World Ranking. The champion of the tournament will be the winner of the mixed competition (national teams + club teams).

All fans around the world are expected to be able to follow this beach korfball tournament live on www.worldkorfball.sport (with live results, statistics, scorers, play-by-play, …), as well as on social media with the hashtags #BKWC, #beachkorfball and #korfball, with the best image galleries and highlights.

