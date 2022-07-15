IWGA Honorary President attends Korfball at The World Games 2022

We are delighted to welcome Ron Froehlich (USA) Honorary Life President of the International World Games Association (IWGA) into the arena to watch the match between China and Germany on the third day of the korfball competition at The World Games 2022.

Ron Froehlich was IWGA President from 1992 to 2014. Since then, he has been serving as Honorary Life President.

Ron Froehlich gets hands-on with a korfball ball with Gabi Kool, Executive Vice President of the IKF.