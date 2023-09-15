Jean-Claude Besnard, IKF Badge of Honour, passes away

It is with great sadness that the International Korfball Federation has learnt of the passing of Jean-Claude Besnard, IKF Badge of Honour, at the age of 78. Mr. Besnard was one of the pioneers of korfball in France. As a delegate of UFOLEP, he showed interest in the game in 1980, which resulted in the birth of korfball in France with a first international tournament in 1982. His efforts lead to a development of a big korfball community in France, with over 1000 active players in the 1990s.

Mr. Besnard was also actively involved with the IKF as referee and member of the European Championships Committee. For his work for IKF and his dedication to korfball development in France for decades, he was awarded the IKF Badge of Honour during the IKF World Korfball Championship in 2003.

IKF President Jan Fransoo: ‘The world of korfball says adieu to a great man with a fabulous generosity that I remember with great happiness. My condolences to the Besnard family and the entire French korfball community’.

Photo credit: © lanouvellerepublique.fr