Job Opening: IKF CEO

The International Korfball Federation (IKF) is looking to recruit a new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for its organization and encourages all those that are interested and capable to apply.

IKF has been the governing body for korfball in the world since 1933. Korfball is the only fully gender-balanced team sport in the world, started over 120 years ago in the Netherlands and is played on all five continents in the world. Korfball is played in over 70 countries worldwide. Many exciting new strategic initiatives are in process of development including the creation of new event and match formats, digital fan engagement strategies and brand positioning, and the deployment of an online learning academy.

IKF is an International Federation recognised by the International Olympic Committee and by SportAccord, and is a member of ARISF and IWGA. Our anti-doping rules are in compliance with the World Anti Doping Code, and further complies with appropriate standards for ethics, integrity, athlete representation, and athlete safeguarding.

IKF is a largely volunteer driven organisation, supported by a small administrative staff. The office, currently in Utrecht, the Netherlands, is the centre of many daily activities to support Competitions, Refereeing, Development and Education, Marketing and Digital, Anti-Doping, Planning and Control, Administration and Media.

The IKF General Meeting is the highest authority in the IKF, and elects the IKF Council and IKF Executive Committee. The IKF is managed on a daily base by the IKF CEO, who reports to the IKF Executive Committee. Many volunteers work in committees and events to realize elite competitions, courses and development activities, and promote healthy, fair, and inclusive sport.

The current IKF Office consists of the CEO position, an Administrative and Project Officer and a Financial Administrator.

Position:

Following the upcoming departure of the current CEO, the IKF has opened a search for a candidate to fill this position to continue professionalizing our key activities. We are seeking a Chief Executive Officer (CEO) who will enhance the strategic profile of our international federation and our activities.

The CEO will report to the Executive Committee with a direct reporting line to the President and/or Senior Vice-President. S/he will be responsible for providing strategic direction as well as directing the policy, operations and development of the Federation for the achievement of both long- and short-term global objectives of the sport of korfball.

In addition, s/he will be expected to provide general and specific direction for the day-to-day management of the Federation through, but not limited to event management, administrative management, financial management, marketing, and development. S/he will directly manage one Administrative and Project Officer and provide hands-on operational support to multiple committees and volunteers.

The CEO takes final responsibility for all administrative processes, such as the processes around official IKF events, development grants, general meetings, congresses, and meetings of the Council and Executive Committee, and official rules and regulations. It is obvious that this requires an excellent oral and written command of the English language.

IKF has its legal seat in the Netherlands and the position is based in our current Headquarter Office in Utrecht, Netherlands. We are open for candidates who are based outside the Netherlands. In case of a non-Dutch resident being appointed as CEO who is unable or not willing to relocate, we would expect her/him to be able to commute to the Netherlands at least once a month, while working remotely for the remainder of the time. Residency would be expected within the European Union.

The CEO is responsible for:

Converting the strategic plan of the IKF into a multi-year operational plan of activities that cover all aspects, such as events, education, development, marketing and funding. Assist the Treasurer in developing a budget that meets the requirements of the operational plans.

Lead the implementation of the operational plan in close collaboration with a large set of volunteer administrators that are spread across the world

Monitor progress and further enhance quality of IKF’s key activities: events and development. Every year, the IKF is responsible for the organization of 10-15 Elite level competition events across all age categories, and dozens of development activities.

Ensure high-quality communication across the IKF organization, and reach out to the entire global korfball community, with formal, informal, and social communication and media operations. Ensure the IKF Council, the IKF Committees, and the National Korfball Federations remain fully informed.

Support the IKF Executive Committee and the continental confederations in the execution of their activities.

Take new initiatives for events, development, funding, media, and acquisition.

Leading and management of the IKF staff.

Closely collaborate and coordinate with the IKF Secretary General regarding the implementation of decisions of the IKF Council and Executive Committee.

Candidate:

The successful candidate should exhibit strong management, leadership, strategic thinking and communication skills with a sound record of project management and achieving results, ideally in the sports management industry.

The candidate should possess a college or graduate degree in (sports) management / Sports Science, or a different degree with demonstrable experience in sports development and sports management. We expect the following experience:

At least five years’ experience in senior management roles, with direct line responsibility, ideally within the sports industry

Demonstrated experience in coordinating events, and liaison with national and/or international sport organisations, sponsors and Government bodies

A commercial mindset to create winning value propositions for sponsors in relation to their involvement in the international korfball community

You must be fluent (oral and written) in English, and at least one other global language, ideally Spanish and/or Chinese. Sports must be a proven substantial part of your education and working experience. Korfball must be more than just familiar to you, for instance by having been an elite athlete, having had administrative positions at club or national level, organized international events, or having taught in development activities. You must be a self-starter, proactive, a strong communicator with various levels of people in different cultural environments. Working hours are not strict to obey and regular out of normal office hours participation is required. You are prepared to travel and are used to managing organizations and events on a tight budget. You are familiar with the common software packages, should be social media savvy, and take initiatives to make use of new (online) technologies to increase productivity. You have the ability to be a serious counterpart for the members of the Executive Committee. Our external partners will experience you as a natural representative of korfball.

Salary and benefits

The salary is in accordance with the Dutch collective labour agreement in the sport industry, and is foreseen to be placed for an annual gross salary in scale 13, amounting to a minimum of EUR 57,108 and a maximum of EUR 79,320 annually, including benefits. Eventual salary will depend on qualification and experience.

For possible candidates who are non-Dutch residents, we are open to structuring the agreement in such a manner which is tax compliant for both IKF and the chosen candidate. Salary level will be based on assessment of the above indication with a possible adjustment based on local salary benchmarking of similar position and cost of living index.

Application:

We want to receive your application, motivation and CV electronically. Your application in English should be directed before 24 January, 2023 to the IKF Chair of the Executive Committee, Mr Gabi Kool at gabi.kool@ikf.org, and sent in copy to the IKF Senior Vice President, Mrs Danielle Ruts, at danielle.ruts@ikf.org.

An assessment might be part of the selection process.