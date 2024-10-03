Join the IKF as a Volunteer Commentator!
Are you passionate about Korfball and excited to share your knowledge with a global audience? The International Korfball Federation (IKF) is looking for enthusiastic volunteers to join our commentary team! As a commentator, you’ll have the chance to provide live commentary during IKF events and be the voice of the sport to fans worldwide.
You will also be part of the Livestream Sub-Committee, under the Marketing Committee, where you will play a key role in shaping the IKF’s live broadcasts and helping us grow our global presence.
Why Volunteer as a Commentator?
- Be part of an international community of Korfball enthusiasts.
- Help engage and excite fans through your live analysis and insights.
- Gain valuable experience in sports commentary and broadcasting.
- Work remotely, with potential opportunities for on-site commentary at key IKF events.
How to Apply:
If you have a love for Korfball and a talent for engaging commentary, we want to hear from you!
For more information please click here to apply.
Join us and become a vital part of bringing Korfball to life for fans around the world!