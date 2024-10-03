Join the IKF as a Volunteer Commentator!

Are you passionate about Korfball and excited to share your knowledge with a global audience? The International Korfball Federation (IKF) is looking for enthusiastic volunteers to join our commentary team! As a commentator, you’ll have the chance to provide live commentary during IKF events and be the voice of the sport to fans worldwide.

You will also be part of the Livestream Sub-Committee, under the Marketing Committee, where you will play a key role in shaping the IKF’s live broadcasts and helping us grow our global presence.

Why Volunteer as a Commentator?

Be part of an international community of Korfball enthusiasts.

Help engage and excite fans through your live analysis and insights.

Gain valuable experience in sports commentary and broadcasting.

Work remotely, with potential opportunities for on-site commentary at key IKF events.

How to Apply:

If you have a love for Korfball and a talent for engaging commentary, we want to hear from you!

For more information please click here to apply.

Join us and become a vital part of bringing Korfball to life for fans around the world!