Jorge Alves Named Senior Vice President of the International Korfball Federation

The IKF is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jorge Alves as the Senior Vice President. This decision, made by the Executive Committee, recognises Mr. Alves’ outstanding commitment and contributions to the IKF.

Mr. Alves has been a dedicated member of the IKF for several years, actively promoting the growth and inclusivity of korfball globally. The appointment reflects the Executive Committee’s confidence in his ability to further enhance the sport’s reach and impact.

The IKF congratulates Mr. Jorge Alves on this well-deserved appointment and looks forward to his continued leadership in advancing korfball internationally.

Header images: Krit Suttipithuk