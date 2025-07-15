Kick off for the IKF U19/U16/U14 Asia Korfball4 Championships 2025 (15-19 July)

The time for the IKF U19/U16/U14 Asia Korfball4 Championships 2025 has arrived! From 15 to 19 July in Leshan, China, participants from 6 different Asian countries will be participating in this always exciting youth tournament.

This event is hosted by the Chinese Korfball Association (CKA) in collaboration with IKF Asia, and it can be followed on IKF Asia social profiles on Instagram and Facebook, with all the results, best images, and latest updates.

All fans around the world will be able to watch this tournament on youtube.com/IKFasia once the recorded games are uploaded.

