Kit McConnell welcomes attendees to the World Korfball Congress

At the World Korfball Congress 2023 which was held Taipei City during the World Korfball Championships, 25 – 26 October 2023, Gabi Kool, Chair of Executive Committee and Executive Vice President for the International Korfball Federation (IKF) read out a letter to attendees received from Kit McConnell, the Sports Director of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Kit said: “The vision outlined in the International Korfball Federations’ “Strategy 2032” is inspiring. Congratulations to the International Korfball Federation for your unwavering dedication to promoting gender equality and fostering inclusivity through sport. This is a shared commitment that resonated with us all.

“Korfball, at its core, thrives on cooperation, both on and off the pitch. The IOC stands inspired by your commitment to fostering cooperation and your dedication to reaching younger generations.

“Together, let’s continue to build a brighter and equal future”

The IKF is committed to working better together with our members and partners, and we are excited about the future opportunities for the sport of korfball. Thank you to all that attended in person in Taipei City and for everyone that connected remotely. Check out our social media channels for photos taken throughout the congress.

Photo: Qi Lim