KK Brno triumphs at the KCL Challenger Final 2024

In a thrilling showcase of skill and sportsmanship, Brno Korfball Club from the Czech Republic emerged victorious in the Challenger Final with a dominating 20-13 victory against Trojans (ENG).

The Challenger Final, part of the IKF Korfball Champions League competition, was played out over three days in the heart of Lisbon, Portugal between 26-28 January 2024.

The Challenger Final is the second of the Champions League finals to take place following last weekend’s KCL Satellite Final in Türkiye, which was won by Schweriner Korfball Club from Germany.

As we celebrate the achievement of KK Brno, the IKF extends its gratitude to the sponsors, and the collective efforts of the local organizers, host club Núcleo Corfebol Benfica, and the numerous volunteers. Without their tireless contributions, the IKF Korfball Champions League 2024 would not have been the resounding success that it was.

Congratulations to KK Brno on this well-deserved triumph, and a heartfelt thank you to everyone who played a part in making the Challenger Final a memorable event.

Looking ahead, the attention now turns to the Champions League Final, which will take place 7-10 February 2024 in Papendrecht, Netherlands. Anticipation and excitement is building for the culmination of the IKF Champions League 2024!

