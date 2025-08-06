Korfball Athletes Lead the Way at The World Games Opening Ceremony

Several of korfball’s top athletes have been selected to lead their national delegations as flag bearers at the opening ceremony of The World Games 2025. This prestigious honor is a huge moment for the sport, underscoring its growing recognition on a global stage.

The World Games is a multi-sport event featuring over 30 sports and 4,500 athletes. This year’s games are especially significant for korfball, which will not only hold its traditional indoor tournament but will also introduce Beach Korfball for the first time.

Among the distinguished athletes chosen for the honor are:

Fleur Hoek, who will proudly lead the Netherlands delegation.

Lisa Pauwels, selected as the flag bearer for Belgium.

, selected as the flag bearer for Belgium. Shera Desaunois, Dominique van der Stelt, and Tamera van der Stelt, who will share the unique honor of carrying the flag for Suriname.

“This is an incredible privilege for these athletes and a huge moment for korfball as a whole,” said an Dean Woods from the International Korfball Federation. “Seeing our athletes represent their countries in such a prominent way at the start of a major international event is a testament to their dedication and the values they embody. Fleur, Lisa, Shera, Dominique and Tamera are wonderful ambassadors, and we couldn’t be prouder to see them represent their nations and the korfball community.”

For more information on the korfball events at The World Games, fans can visit our dedicated page. The site features the latest news, links to live streams, scores, results, and much more, providing a comprehensive resource for following all the action.

The IKF wishes all competing athletes the best of luck at The World Games 2025.

Did you miss the Opening Ceremony? No problem, you can watch it back through The World Games on-demand service on their website and app.