Korfball Champions League Final Streams Live on Olympic Channel

The International Korfball Federation (IKF) is pleased to announce that matches at the upcoming Korfball Champions League Final will be available to watch live and for free at Olympics.com, the International Olympic Committee (IOC)’s digital destination.

From February 7-10, korfball fans worldwide can tune in to watch the finest club teams from Europe battle it out for the coveted Champions League title. Five top teams will square off in a round-robin format, guaranteeing action and some electrifying matchups.

And the best part? You can catch every second of the action live on both the IKF YouTube channel and the Olympic Channel. This dual streaming allows for seamless accessibility, ensuring you don’t miss a single shot or goal.

“The continuation of our partnership with the Olympic Channel will showcase our sport to a wider audience” declared Dean Woods, Head of Digital & Communications at the IKF. “It not only broadens our reach but also recognizes the rising popularity of our sport on a global scale“

With the support of the Olympic Channel, korfball is poised to reach new heights. The Champions League Final could introduce the sport to millions of viewers across the globe, potentially inspiring a new generation of korfball enthusiasts.

So, mark your calendars, gather your friends, and get ready for a korfball spectacle like no other! Tune in to the IKF Korfball Champions League Final on the IKF YouTube channel and the Olympic Channel, and witness korfball history unfold before your eyes.

Olympic Channel KCL schedule

Friday, February 9th

16:30 SG Pegasus (GER) vs. NC Benfica (POR)

18:30 Boeckenberg (BEL) vs. TuS Schildgen (GER)

20:30 PKC/Vertom (NED) vs. SG Pegasus (GER)

Saturday, February 10th

14:00 TuS Schildgen (GER) vs. NC Benfica (POR)

16:00 PKC/Vertom (NED) vs. Boeckenberg (BEL)

About the Olympic Channel

The Olympic Channel is a multi-platform global media destination where fans can discover, engage and share in the power of sport and the excitement of the Olympic Games all year round. Offering original programming, news, live sports events and highlights, the Olympic Channel provides additional exposure for sports and athletes 24 hours a day, 365 days a year in 11 languages.

The Olympic Channel was launched in August 2016 in support of the IOC’s goal, set out in the Olympic Agenda 2020, of providing a new way to engage younger generations, fans and new audiences with the Olympic Movement. The Olympic Channel is available worldwide at olympics.com and mobile apps.

