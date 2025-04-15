Korfball joins the EuroGames multi-sport lineup

Korfball will be part of the EuroGames programme for the first time, giving athletes the opportunity to compete in Europe’s largest LGBTQIA+ inclusive sporting event.

EuroGames Lyon 2025 will take place in Lyon, France, from 23 to 26 July 2025, bringing together over 4,000 athletes across more than 38 sports. The korfball competition itself will be held indoors on 24th and 25th July.

Don’t miss out! Register your team here.

The inclusion of korfball marks a significant milestone for the sport, reinforcing its core values of equality, inclusivity, and mixed-gender participation. The competition will be organised by Fédération Korfbal France in collaboration with IKF Europe.

Teams interested in participating in the korfball event can consist of 4 to 8 players. The total cost to participate in korfball is €105 per participant, which is split into a €85 general participation fee (covering access to the event, opening and closing ceremonies) and a €20 sport-specific fee for korfball (including snacks on competition days). Importantly, if a participant is already registered for another sport at the EuroGames, they will only need to pay the €20 korfball fee, as the general fee is paid once per person.

Teams should register before the beginning of May. For any questions regarding korfball at the EuroGames, please contact David Dupuy.

Dean Woods, Head of Media & Marketing at the IKF, said:

“We are excited that korfball will feature in yet another international multi-sport event. As the world’s only mixed-gender team ball sport, korfball champions inclusivity at its core – making it a perfect fit for the EuroGames. We look forward to welcoming teams to Lyon for a week of competition, events, parties, and shows – a true celebration of both sport and community.”

Teams interested in taking part can register here.