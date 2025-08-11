Korfball Semi-Finals Are Locked In: The World Games 2025 Gets Down to Business

After three intense days of group stage action at The World Games 2025 in Chengdu, the field has been narrowed down, and the semi-finals are officially set. The stakes couldn’t be higher, with a chance to compete for a spot in the final and a guaranteed medal on the line.

In a dominant display, the Netherlands swept Group A, securing the top spot with an undefeated run. They’re joined in the knockout stages by Chinese Taipei, who finished second, while Portugal and hosts China round out the group.

Over in Group B, Belgium mirrored their rivals with a flawless record, taking first place ahead of Czechia. Suriname and Germany put up a strong fight but were unable to advance.

This means the stage is set for a thrilling day of competition on Monday, 11 August:

14:00 – Portugal vs Germany

15:45 – China vs Suriname

18:00 (Semi-Final 1) – Netherlands vs Czechia

19:45 (Semi-Final 2) – Belgium vs Chinese Taipei

The winners of the semi-finals will not only get to play for gold in Tuesday’s medal matches, but they’ll also guarantee themselves one of the amazing The World Games 2025 medals

Follow All the Action

Korfball fans can stay on top of all the behind-the-scenes action and find more information on all official IKF social media channels and the IKF website. For official live streams of all the matches, be sure to check the official The World Games Live website and app (available on iOS and Android).

⚠ Stay Safe Online

A quick reminder to fans to be careful of unofficial links on social media claiming to offer live streams. The only official and safe sources to watch are the official The World Games website, the official app, and the IKF website.