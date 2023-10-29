Korfball teams Qualified for The World Games 2025, Chengdu, China

The International Korfball Federation (IKF) can confirm that the following teams have qualified for The World Games 2025, which will be held in Chengdu, People’s Republic of China from August 7th to August 17th, 2025. The teams qualified following the latest round of matches at the IKF World Korfball Championship 2023 held in Taipei City.

Belgium

Chinese Taipei

Czech Republic

Germany

Netherlands

Portugal

Suriname

Beach Korfball will also be played at The World Games 2025 for the first time in addition to the main Korfball event. Qualification for the TWG 2025 Beach Korfball will be announced following the completion of the IKF World Beach Korfball Championship that takes place in Pattaya (THA) in 2024 .

The IKF World Korfball Championship 2023 was used as the only qualification event for The World Games 2025. There are eight qualification places available for TWG 2025. The framework aimed at having four continents representing Korfball at the TWG 2025 out of the five Continents represented in the IKF WKC 2023 – Africa, Americas, Asia, Europe, Oceania.

To make this happen, participants from four continents should finish in the top-11 at the IKF WKC 2023. Therefore, the final ranking at the IKF WKC 2023 decided which teams qualified for TWG 2025. The inclusion of CHN in the final qualification place will be decided by the IKF Council before December 2024 taking the interest of quality of the competition, global representation, and marketing impact into account.

For more information on The World Games 2025, please visit The World Games 2025, Chengdu (CHN) | IWGA. Search #TWG2025 and #RoadtoChengdu for the latest updates on social media.

The World Games

The World Games is a multi-sport event staged every four years by the International World Games Association, organised with the support of the International Olympic Committee. The World Games 2022 was held in Birmingham, Alabama, USA, 7-17 July 2022. 3,600 athletes from 34 sports and 100 countries took part in the Games. The 12th edition of The World Games will be held in Chengdu, CHN, 7-17 August 2025.

More information:

#TWG2025 ► The World Games 2025 in Chengdu (TWG website – official info)

Photo: Krit Suttipithuk