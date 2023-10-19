Korfball World Championships to be streamed live by the Olympic Channel

The International Korfball Federation (IKF) is delighted to announce that matches of the IKF World Korfball Championship 2023 will be available to watch live and for free at Olympics.com, International Olympic Committee (IOC)’s digital destination.

The 12th IKF World Korfball Championship 2023 will take place in Chinese Taipei in Taipei City from 20 to 29 October 2023. The tournament will feature 24 teams from five continents, competing for the prestigious title of world champion.

Collaborating with the Olympic Channel, selected matches will be broadcast exclusively live from the opening group stages of the championship as well as all the matches on the final day, including the medal matches. Fans can watch the matches at Olympics.com or on the Olympics app. All matches at the championships will also be available to watch on the IKF YouTube channel.

Head of Media & Communications for the IKF, Dean Woods said: “We are very pleased to partner once again with the Olympic Channel to showcase our sport to a wider audience. Korfball is a dynamic, inclusive, and exciting sport that we believe embodies the Olympic values of excellence, friendship, and respect. We hope that by broadcasting our flagship event on Olympics.com, we can inspire more people to discover and enjoy korfball.”

The IKF World Korfball Championship 2023 which is a qualifying event for The World Games 2025 in Chengdu is a great opportunity to witness the best korfball players.

Exclusive games on Olympics.com or on the Olympics app

About the Olympic Channel

The Olympic Channel is a multi-platform global media destination where fans can discover, engage and share in the power of sport and the excitement of the Olympic Games all year round. Offering original programming, news, live sports events and highlights, the Olympic Channel provides additional exposure for sports and athletes 24 hours a day, 365 days a year in 11 languages. The Olympic Channel was launched in August 2016 in support of the IOC’s goal, set out in Olympic Agenda 2020, of providing a new way to engage younger generations, fans and new audiences with the Olympic Movement. The Olympic Channel is available worldwide at olympics.com and mobile apps.