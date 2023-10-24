Last chance to secure tickets for the World Championship final

The 2023 World Korfball Championship is the largest ever and is on track to be one of the best, with teams from all over the globe competing for the title of world champions. And with ticket applications very strong, we’re expecting the final days to be sold out, so don’t miss out!

Get your tickets today, visit the championship website and complete the registration form.

If you’re a korfball fan living in or visiting Taipei City, then this is the event for you. You’ll get to see the best players in the world compete at the highest level and experience the excitement and atmosphere of a truly global sporting event.

And if you’re not a korfball fan yet, then this is the perfect opportunity to become one. Korfball is a fast-paced, exciting sport that’s easy to learn and fun to watch. It’s also a great way to get active and meet new people.

SECURE YOUR TICKETS TODAY

So, what are you waiting for? Secure your tickets to the Korfball World Championships today!

As mentioned above, ticket applications are very strong, so it’s important to book your tickets as early as possible to avoid disappointment. Tickets are free and are available on a first come first served basis. We recommend selecting your tickets as soon as possible to avoid missing out.

Once you have your tickets, be sure to arrive early to secure the best seats in the arena. The arena doors will open from 8:30am, so give yourself plenty of time to get settled in and soak up the atmosphere. The final starts at 2.45pm.

MATCH SCHEDULE

09:00 – For 7 th place

10:45 – For 5 th place

12:45 – Bronze medal match

14:45 – Final

We’re looking forward to seeing you at the Korfball World Championships!

IKF WORLD KORFBALL CHAMPIONSHIP 2023

The IKF World Korfball Championship 2023 takes place in Taipei City from 20 to 29 October. The tournament will feature 24 teams from five continents, competing for the prestigious title of world champion. The matches will be held at the Taipei Gymnasium, a venue with excellent facilities for spectators and players.

The IKF World Korfball Championship 2023 is a qualifying event for The World Games 2025 in Chengdu.

WHERE TO WATCH ONLINE

Matches on the final day of the championships will be broadcast live onto the IKF YouTube channel and will also be available to watch live and for free at Olympics.com, International Olympic Committee (IOC)’s digital destination.

Quick acces to updated match reports, results, stats, photos & socials ► korfball.sport/wkc2023