Live coverage of the IKF European Korfball Championship B-Division 2024 (14-19/Oct)

The IKF European Korfball Championship B-Division 2024 is taking place from 14 to 19 October in the scenic coastal town of Kemer in Türkiye. This tournament is the 1st of the two European championships scheduled for this October, that will reveal the best teams among the B and A European Divisions.

In this event hosted by the Developing Sports Federation of Türkiye, eight European teams will compete divided into two groups in a 1st stage. The best two teams of each group will qualify to play the semi-finals, while the numbers 3 and 4 will fight for places 5 to 8 in this 2nd phase.

The groups were decided by a live draw broadcasted on IKF YouTube channel last September 19th, which defined the official match schedule.

How to follow

All fans around the world will be able to watch and follow this tournament live on youtube.com/ikfchannel and on www.worldkorfball.sport (with live results and live streams, statistics, scorers, play-by-play …), as well as on social media on the hashtags #ekcB and #korfball, with the best image galleries, clips and highlights.

You will find all this content and much more visiting the following official IKF profiles (see below):

Live Streams

*Click on the right ≣ icon to select the game you want to watch

Promotional video

Participants

*9/9/2024: Scotland replaced France after its withdrawal.