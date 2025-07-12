Live coverage of the IKF U21 European Korfball Championship 2025 (7-12 July)

From 7 to 12 July 2025, the city of Herentals in Belgium will host the IKF U21 European Korfball Chapmionship 2025 (#u21ekc). Eight of Europe’s best U21 teams will compete for the title in what promises to be an exciting week of top-level Korfball. The tournament begins with a group stage, played over the first three days, with teams devided into Group A and Group B. After a rest day, the competition continues with cross-finals, leading into the final ranking machtes on the last day – culminating in the u21 championship final.

Korfball fans around the world can follow all the action daily on korfball.sport and via the IKF’s official channels: YouTube.com/ikfchannel and www.worldkorfball.sport. Stay tuned for live streams, results, images and the latest updates as the tournament unfolds.

The match schedule of the IKF U21 European Korfball Championship 2025

Live streams

*Click on the right ≣ icon to select the game you want to watch

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Where to follow

All fans around the world will be able to watch and follow this tournament live on YouTube.com/ikfchannel and on www.worldkorfball.sport (with live results and live streams, statistics, scorers, play-by-play), as well as on social media on the hashtags #u21ekc and #korfball, with the best image galleries, clips and highlights.

You can find all this content and much more visiting the following official IKF profiles (see below):

► facebook.com/korfball.org

► instagram.com/korfball_org

► tiktok.com/@korfball.sport

Stay safe online!

Beware of fake profiles, pages, events, and live stream links impersonating the International Korfball Federation (IKF) or the local organisers on social media!

Scammers are actively using these fake accounts to trick people into clicking on malicious links, for example, encouraging you to watch a live stream, or join a Facebook group or profile, that can lead to identity theft, malware infections, and other cybercrimes.

Remember: All games will be live streamed and free to watch ONLY on IKF YouTube channel: YouTube.com/ikfchannel. These same live streams will be available inside IKF’s data website www.worldkorfball.sport , allowing fans to follow each match next to all its statistics, scorers and results.

