Malaysia Triumphs at IKF Asia Youth Championships 2025

The IKF U19/U16/U14 Asia Korfball4 Championships 2025 wrapped up in Leshan, China after five exciting days of competition between teams from China, Hong Kong China, India, Malaysia, Chinese Taipei, and Thailand.

Malaysia delivered a standout performance, taking home three gold medals and three silvers, including a landmark win over Chinese Taipei in the U19 2-Korf category. Chinese Taipei followed closely with three golds, two silvers, and one bronze. Thailand rounded out the top three with one silver and four bronze medals.

More than just a competition, the event brought together young athletes from across Asia, creating space for new friendships and cultural exchange. It’s a reminder of how sport can unite people across borders – supporting IKF Asia’s goal of promoting development and unity through sport.

Now in its fifth edition, the championships will move to an annual format, reflecting its growing importance in the Asian korfball calendar.

Thanks to the strong leadership of IKF Asia President Professor Inglish Huang, he continues to play a key role in guiding the korfball development in Asia, shaping a platform that not only celebrates athletic talent but also strengthens the future of korfball in the region.

Final Standings

Results

