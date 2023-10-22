Media Pack – Interviews, squad lists and more from the IKF World Championship 2023

The International Korfball Federation (IKF) has created a comprehensive resource for fans, journalists, and others to learn more about the 12th IKF World Korfball Championships taking place in Taipei City from October 20th to 29th. The Media Pack includes everything you need to know about the tournament, including Groups, Match Schedule, Teams, Squad lists as well as interviews with players and coaches from each of the 24 participating teams.

Download the event booklet to read about korfball heroes like Berta Aloma (CAT) who has played for several years in the Netherlands and will be looking again to win a medal at the WKC 2023.

Jan Robert Heming (GER) talks about the team spirit within the squad. We wonder if team Germany can repeat their recent achievements?

CHINESE TAIPEI’S PERSEVERANCE TO BE THE CHAMPION

The IKF WKC 2023 is the largest event in the history of korfball, with 24 teams competing for the prestigious title of world champion. The event was allocated to the Chinese Taipei Korfball Association in August 2019.

Chinese Taipei superstar Ya-Wen Lin said: “…We have been preparing for the Championship since the selection was made. Every player has his or her own specialty and depends on each other. To play-all-round is our style”

HOW TO WATCH AND FOLLOW

Fans around the world can watch and enjoy all games through the fantastic IKF live stream available www.youtube.com/ikfchannel on www.worldkorfball.sport. The world korfball site is the place to go for all the statistics, results, top scorers, and rankings.

Quick acces to updated match reports, results, stats, photos & socials ► korfball.sport/wkc2023

On social media, you will find the best images, clips, highlights, and stories visiting the official IKF profiles (see below) and via the hashtags #WKC2023 and #korfball:

The match schedule of the IKF World Korfball Championship is structured as follows: The first phase of the event is the group phase. There are 8 groups of 3 teams, with numbers 1 and 2 of each group proceeding to the second group phase, with number 3 proceeding to cross matches. In the second group stage, numbers 1 and 2 of each group are divided into 4 groups of 4; they play each other in group matches. After the second group stage matches, numbers 1 and 2 of each group proceed to matches for places 1-8 (through quarterfinals, semi-finals, and finals).

QUALIFYING EVENT FOR THE WORLD GAMES

The final of the IKF World Korfball Championship 2023 which is a qualifying event for The World Games 2025 in Chengdu will take place at 14:45 on Sunday, 29 October 2023 (06:45 London | 07:45 Amsterdam| 17:15 Adelaide)

