Members IKF Athletes Committee elected

The elections for the IKF Athletes Committee took place during the IKF World Korfball Championship 2023. 10 candidates were nominated and 252 athletes cast their votes. We are delighted to announce that the following candidates have been elected and will be installed as members of the IKF Athletes Committee;

Emily HUTCHESSON (Australia)

Jordan DE VOGELAERE (Belgium)

Vinicius GAMA (Brazil)

Fleur HOEK (Netherlands)

Tamara SIEMIENIUK (Poland)

Ya-Wen LIN (Chinese Taipei)

The voting rights in the athletes committee lie with five of the six members. As there was a tie in the election for the fifth member between Emily HUTCHESSON and Tamara SIEMIENIUK, it has been decided in agreement with the two candidates that they will split their voting term. This means that both of them will be a member of the Athletes Committee, but each one of them will have a term of 2 years in which they are voting member.

The IKF Athletes Committee will officially be installed during the IKF General Meeting, during which the chair will also be confirmed. The chair of the Athletes Committee will become a member of the IKF Council (with full voting rights).

All members have a term of four years, until the IKF World Korfball Championship 2027.