Mikasa Launches New Korfball Ball, Officially Approved for All IKF Matches

The International Korfball Federation (IKF) has approved Mikasa’s newest korfball ball, the K5-YBL. This updated model replaces the widely used K5-IKF ball and features an improved material and refreshed design while keeping the iconic yellow and blue colours that players and fans know so well.

Developed by Mikasa and evaluated in close collaboration with the IKF, the K5-YBL has passed all official assessments and is now approved for use in all IKF matches and tournaments. The existing K5-IKF ball will also continue to hold its official approved status and may still be used in all IKF events.

“We’ve tested the ball extensively and the feedback has been positive,” said Jorge Alves, who led the IKF’s evaluation process. “It’s a clear upgrade and we’re happy to endorse it.”

The K5‑YBL represents a strong step forward for our sport, offering improved performance, durability, and consistency – qualities that our athletes and officials expect at the highest level.

In addition to the standard size, Mikasa will soon release **two smaller versions** of the K5-YBL to support youth and junior age groups – ensuring the ball is accessible for players of all ages and abilities.

Mikasa is internationally recognised for supplying high-quality balls to many of the world’s leading sports, including volleyball where they supply the official game ball for the Olympics and FIVB competitions, basketball, water polo and football. The new K5-YBL korfball reflects Mikasa’s continued commitment to korfball and to raising the standard of play worldwide.

Photos: Marco Spelten / Actiefotografie