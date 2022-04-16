NED and BEL will play the final of the IKF U19 World Korfball Championship 2022

The second day of the IKF U19 World Korfball Championship 2022 has ended with the following results and discovering which teams will play for a medal in this great event that is taking place from 15 to 17 April 2022 in the Czech city of Kutná Hora.

The big final will be played by the Netherlands and Belgium this Sunday, April 17, at 15:00, following the Bronze medal game between Germany and Chinese Taipei at 13:30. These last two teams had to play very hard on their quarter-final matches this morning.

England faced Germany in the best way possible and they fighted until the end trying to reach a place in one of the semi-finals. On the other hand, the big surprise was the endurance and resilience of the Catalan team against the Chinese Taipei squad during the whole match. It was not an easy win for the Asians, but a great game for all spectators who attended this game on hall 2.

The two evening semi-finals were very different. The Dutch team defeated Germany very easily from the very beginning. And today’s last game between the Belgian and Chinese Taipei became one of the best games of the championship so far. Intensity, lots of goals, emotion, passion, good korfball actions and all the things we love in such an important and decisive duels like this.

The Round Robin for places 9-13 started today with several interesting matches. This is a full and intense competition between Slovakia, Malaysia, Hungary, Poland and Morocco that will be decided tomorrow morning.

<br />

DAY 2 – IMAGE GALLERY:

By Marco and Jenna Spelten (actiefotografie.nl | korfbalfoto.nl)