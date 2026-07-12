Netherlands crowned IKF Beach Korfball World Cup (Europe) 2026 champions after dramatic shoot-out victory

The Netherlands are the new IKF Beach Korfball World Cup (Europe) champions after edging Belgium in a thrilling final on the sands of Costa de Caparica, Portugal.

An entertaining championship came to a fitting conclusion as two of the sport’s leading beach nations produced a final worthy of the occasion. With the match locked at one set apiece after normal play, the destination of the gold medals was ultimately decided in a dramatic shoot-out, where the Netherlands held their nerve to lift the trophy.

Belgium struck first in a closely contested opening set. The teams could not be separated after regular time, with the scoreboard reading 4-4, forcing two minutes of extra time under the Golden Goal rule. Belgium found the decisive breakthrough, scoring first in extra time to take the opening set.

Needing a response, the Dutch produced one in emphatic fashion. They dominated the second set from the opening whistle, keeping Belgium scoreless while racing to a 4-0 victory to level the final at one set each and send the championship to a shoot-out.

The Netherlands took the first attempt and converted confidently before Belgium responded to make it 1-1. The Dutch then scored their second attempt to move ahead once more, leaving Belgium needing to score to keep their hopes alive. The Belgian effort missed its target, sparking celebrations as the Netherlands secured the European beach world title.

Players, staff and supporters rushed onto the sand to celebrate a memorable victory after one of the most dramatic finals in recent years.

Earlier in the day, Czechia claimed the bronze medal with a straight-sets victory over Poland. A hard-fought first set finished 5-4 before Czechia completed the job by taking the second set 3-2 to secure third place on the podium.

Türkiye finished fifth after overcoming hosts Portugal, while France rounded off their campaign with victory over Hungary to claim seventh place.

The two-day tournament in Costa de Caparica once again showcased the speed, skill and excitement of international beach korfball, with thousands of fans following the action both on the beach and through the live broadcasts. Fifteen national teams competed for European honours, delivering another outstanding edition of the IKF Beach Korfball World Cup (Europe).

Podium

Final Ranking

Netherlands 🥇🏆 Belgium 🥈 Czechia 🥉 Poland Türkiye Portugal France Hungary Wales Scotland England Hong Kong China Argentina Australia Sweden

This article will be updated with photos, the final rankings and more coverage from the IKF Beach Korfball World Cup (Europe) 2026.

Photos: Luís Azevedo