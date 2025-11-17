New Korfball Champions League Format Confirmed

The International Korfball Federation (IKF) and IKF Europe have confirmed a new format for the Korfball Champions League (KCL) – Europe’s top club competition.

“We believe this is a step forward for players, clubs, and organisers.”

The changes follow feedback from national federations and clubs, who were invited to share their thoughts after the first editions of the KCL. The new structure aims to make the competition fairer, easier to follow, and more accessible for everyone involved. Yves Daelmans, IKF Europe President said:

“While we couldn’t take on every suggestion, the changes cover many of the main concerns we heard and find a good balance between giving teams the chance to compete and keeping travel costs under control,”

A new chapter for European korfball

The KCL began in 2022, replacing both the IKF Europa Cup (established nearly 60 years ago) and the IKF Europa Shield (introduced 20 years ago). It brings the best parts of both into one competition, with the goal of creating a stronger and more connected club scene across Europe.

With the introduction of the new KCL format, the 2025/26 edition will allow up to 24 club teams to take part, increasing to 32 in the 2026/27 season – expanding opportunities for players, coaches, and officials to gain valuable experience on the European stage.

What’s changing for the 2025/26 season?

The new structure features up to four competition tiers: Qualifier, Satellite, Challenger, and the KCL Final, each designed to provide balanced and competitive matchups.

For the 2025/26 season, three tournaments will be played.

KCL Satellite – Lisbon, Portugal

📅 9–13 December 2025 | Participating teams (7):

Kocaeli University Sports Club (TUR)

Glasgow KC (SCO)

SKK Dolphins Prievidza (SVK)

Cardiff Raptors (WAL)

Nomads Korfball Club (ENG)

CK Castelbisbal (CAT)

Şeker 06 Sports Club (TUR)

KCL Challenger – Kemer, Türkiye

📅 13–17 January 2026 | Participating teams:

Korfbal club Barcelona (CAT)

Terrassa Vallparadís KC (CAT)

Clube de Carnaxide Cultura e Desporto (POR)

KS Defenders Korfball Wrocław (POL)

Guardians SC (HUN)

Bristol Thunder KC (ENG)

Yıldız Teknik Üniversiteliler Sports Club (TUR)

Clube Korfball de Lisboa – KLX (POR)

KCL Final – Lisbon, Portugal

📅 3–7 February 2026 | Participating teams:

PKC/Vertom (NED)

Boeckenberg (BEL)

Bec Korfball Club (ENG)

Núcleo Corfebol de Benfica (POR)

Schweriner KC (GER)

TuS Schildgen (GER)

Vosime.cz Prostějov (CZE)

Korfbal klub Brno (CZE)

The Qualifier event will make its debut in the 2026/27 season, as part of the continued expansion of the KCL structure.

Each tournament will feature eight teams, with promotion and relegation between seasons. Teams will participate in a single event per season – reducing travel demands while maintaining high-quality competition.

Four tournaments: Qualifier, Satellite, Challenger, and KCL Final

8 teams per tournament, with promotion and relegation between seasons.

Teams will only participate in a single event per season – no need to travel to multiple tournaments

Full-length matches played over five days (Tuesday to Saturday)

One match per team per day

No penalties for clubs that withdrew in 2024/25 – a clean slate

Each event will include three group-stage games, followed by semi-finals and finals. The schedule gives players time to rest and allows for social time and easier travel.

Live Draws coming soon

The Live Draws for all Challenger and Final will take place on Wednesday, 19 November 2025. The results will determine the group-stage fixtures for each event and set the stage for another exciting season of European korfball.

Follow the IKF on social media to stay up to date with all the latest KCL news and announcements.