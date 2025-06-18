Nominations Now Open for the World Korfball Awards 2025!

We’re thrilled to announce that nominations are officially open for the IKF World Korfball Awards 2025. These prestigious awards, presented at each IKF General Meeting, celebrate and highlight excellence in korfball by member organisations around the globe.

The 2025 edition will recognise outstanding achievements and initiatives carried out between November 2023 and September 2025.

Award Categories

IKF Members are invited to submit nominations across the following six categories:

Best Grassroots Development

Best Elite Development

Excellence in Governance

Best Event

Innovation

Best Initiative for Cooperation

These awards aim to spotlight exceptional contributions to the growth, professionalism, and innovation within the global korfball community, reinforcing the idea that we are Better Together when sharing ideas and working in partnership for the greater good of our sport.

Nomination Guidelines

Submitting a nomination is straightforward: only IKF Member organisations can be nominated, but self-nominations are encouraged! You’re welcome to submit multiple entries per category, all conveniently via the official online form. Just remember to include a detailed explanation for each.

The nomination form is available here.

The deadline for submissions is 10 July 2025. Don’t miss this opportunity to shine a light on impactful work!

Selection Process

All submitted nominations will be reviewed by the relevant IKF Committees. They will evaluate the proposals and make recommendations to the IKF Executive Committee. The final shortlist will then be sent to the IKF Council for approval.

Award Ceremony

The winners of the IKF World Korfball Awards 2025 will be officially announced at the IKF General Meeting on 18 October 2025.

This is your chance to celebrate the incredible dedication and innovation within our sport. We know there’s inspiring work happening across the korfball world, and your nomination helps us showcase these efforts and inspire others. We can’t wait to see your submissions and celebrate the best of our sport!