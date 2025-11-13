Olympic Council of Asia officially recognises IKF Asia

The International Korfball Federation (IKF) and IKF Asia are delighted to announce that the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) has officially recognised IKF Asia as the continental governing body for korfball, with Prof. Dr. Huang Ying-Che (TPE) serving as its President.

The decision was made unanimously by the OCA Executive Board during its meeting on 6 November 2025, marking a significant milestone for the growth of korfball across the continent and within the Olympic family.

A Milestone for Korfball in the Olympic Family

“This recognition is a huge step forward for korfball in Asia,” said Prof. Dr. Huang Ying-Che, President of IKF Asia.

“It opens doors for stronger collaboration with National Olympic Committees and provides a solid foundation for expanding our activities and visibility. I’m deeply grateful to everyone who has supported this journey.”

The OCA’s recognition reflects the steady progress of korfball’s development in Asia and highlights the growing presence of the sport in international structures.

“This is a wonderful achievement for our community,” said Gabi Kool, President of the International Korfball Federation.

“The recognition of IKF Asia by the Olympic Council of Asia strengthens our position worldwide and gives new momentum to our collective work in promoting korfball as a truly global, inclusive sport.”

IKF Asia has been extremely active in organising continental korfball competitions, including the Asia-Oceania Korfball Championship, the Asian Korfball Championship, the Korfball Asia Cup, the U21 Asia-Oceania Championship, the U19 Asia Championship and the U16 Asia Championship. Further, the discipline of beach korfball has a strong presence on the continent, and the recent awarding of the 2026 IKF World Beach Championship.

The IKF extends its warmest congratulations to IKF Asia and to all those who have contributed to achieving this important recognition, which will play a key role in the future growth of korfball across the region and beyond.

Especially, the IKF would like to thank Mr Guo Qilin, President of the Chinese Korfball Association, and Mr Song Luzeng, Chairman of the Sports Committee of the Olympic Council of Asia for their continued efforts and advice over an extended period of time.