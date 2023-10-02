Philippines to participate at World Championship

The International Korfball Federation can confirm that Philippines has replaced China in the upcoming IKF World Korfball Championship, which takes place in Taipei City, Chinese Taipei, 20-29 October 2023.

Philippines will join 23 other teams at the World Championship and will go into Group E, which includes England and India.

On the opening day of the championship Philippines will play on India (20 Oct) and then England two days later (22 Oct) in their final group match before moving onto the next stage.

“We are pleased to have Philippines join the World Championship,” said Joana Faria, IKF CEO and Secretary General. “They are a young and talented team. We are expecting some exciting matches from them. I am looking forward to seeing what they can do in Taipei City”.

The IKF World Korfball Championship 2023 will be held from October 20-29, will be the biggest korfball event in Chinese Taipei since the IKF U23 Asian Oceanian Korfball Championship in 2015. The World Korfball Championship (#WKC2023) is expected to attract thousands of spectators both in the venue, Taipei Gymnasium, and online.

The IKF World Korfball Championship 2023 is a qualifying event for The World Games 2025 in Chengdu.

More information (event page) ► https://korfball.sport/?p=31981