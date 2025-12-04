Portugal dominates to win the IKF Beach Korfball World Cup (Africa) 2025

From 2 to 3 December 2025, the city of Abidjan in Ivory Coast hosted the IKF Beach Korfball World Cup (Africa) 2025, which ended after an intense final match between the host team and the undefeated Portugal.

The final 5-11 proclaimed the Portuguese team as champions of this Africa tournament, and adds its name next to the Netherlands, winners of the IKF BKWC (Europe) 2025, and Chinese Taipei, champions of the IKF BKWC (Oceania) 2025, played in August and November, respectively.

Ivory Coast got the silver medal and Honk Kong China the Bronze after beating Cameroon in the game for 3rd place by 13-5.

This concludes an incredible Beach Korfball season that featured numerous official national and international competitions, including the massive beach korfball competition held during the 2025 World Games in Chengdu, China.

The Federation Ivoirienne de Korfball hosted this BKWC (Africa) in collaboration with the International Korfball Federation and IKF Africa, as part of the continental Beach Korfball World Cups taking place this season, together with a successful IKF Korfball Course for Coaches and Referees Level I + II (28/11-1/12).

All participants at this event earned points for the IKF Beach Korfball World Ranking, together with the prestige of competing in this continental championship.

Congratulations to all participants, organisers, local government, sponsors, officials and volunteers for making possible this fantastic event, that will be followed by the Abidjan Open Korfball Festival (4/12-6/12), an indoor K8 tournament open for national teams and club teams.

These games will allow to play more IKF Friendly International Matches to gain more points for the IKF World Ranking. The champion of the tournament will be the winner of the mixed competition (national teams + club teams).

Full matches | IKF BKWC (Africa) 2025

*Click on the right ≣ icon to select the session you want to watch

Results & Final Ranking

Day 2 Image gallery (closing ceremony)

Day 1 Image gallery

