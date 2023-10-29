Qualification secured for the IKF European Korfball Championships 2024

The International Korfball Federation (IKF) is now able to confirm the teams that have qualified for next year’s IKF European Korfball Championships that will take place in October 2024.

The main qualification event for the IKF European Korfball Championships 2024 is based on the teams’ performances at the IKF World Korfball Championship 2023 currently being played in Taipei City.

The 12 European teams competing at the World Championship will directly qualify for the European Championships, the top 8 teams will participate in the A- Division and the other 4 teams will take part in the B- Division, with both events planned for October 2024.

Switzerland qualified through the IKF EU Korfball Championship Qualifier-B in 2022. The remaining three qualification places for the IKF European Korfball Championship B-Division will be contested between Armenia, France, Scotland, Serbia and Wales at the IKF EKC Round 1 that will take place in Saint-Jean-Bonnefonds, France, between 24-26 November 2023.

IKF European Korfball Championship A-Division | October 2024

Belgium

Catalonia

Czech Republic

England

Germany

Hungary

Netherlands

Portugal

IKF European Korfball Championship B-Division | Türkiye | Kemer| 14-19 October

Ireland

Poland

Slovakia

Switzerland

Türkiye

Armenia/ France/ Scotland/ Serbia/ Wales at the IKF EKC Round 1

Photo: Marco Spelten