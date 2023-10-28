Referees appointed for the IKF World Korfball Championship final

The International Korfball Federation (IKF) has appointed Steve JONES from Wales and Kris MEEUS from Belgium as the referees for the final match of the IKF World Korfball Championship between Chinese Taipei and Netherlands. The gold medal match will take place on 29 October 2023 starting at 2.45pm

Megan FREDERICKSON (AUS) and Pradeep DAHIYA (IND) have both been appointed as assistant/reserve referees.

Jones and Meeus impressed throughout the championship with their individual performances and during the Suriname – Portugal where they worked together as a duo.

Steve Jones who referees in the England Korfball League took charge of the last World Championship final held in Durban, South Africa in 2019, and the 2011 final in Shaoxing, China.

Jones recently took charge of several other major international finals including most recently the IKF Champions League final in February 2023 that took place in Delft, Netherlands which featured Korfbal League sides Fortuna/Delta Logistiek and PKC/Vertom . Jones’ experience makes him an ideal choice for this high-profile match where for the first time in history a team from outside of Europe will feature.

Kris Meeus was appointed to the IKF referee list in 2014 and referees in the Belgium NDN Topleague took charge of the final in 2023 between Borgerhout/GW and Boeckenberg.

The final match of the IKF World Korfball Championship is expected to be a thrilling contest with Chinese Taipei having the home court advantage and the vocal support of the city of Taipei inside the Taipei Gymnasium.

The Netherlands, who have won the championship ten times, will be looking to add another title to their impressive record. Chinese Taipei, on the other hand, will be hoping to win their first-ever championship title.

HOW TO WATCH ONLINE

Fans can watch matches on the final day live onto the IKF YouTube channel, they will also be available to watch live and for free at Olympics.com or on the Olympics app. The Olympic Channel is the International Olympic Committee (IOC)’s digital destination.

Coverage will start 15 minutes before the start of the match with a pre-match studio programme which will include interviews, analysis and discussion. You don’t want to miss it!

Quick access to updated match reports, results, stats, photos & socials ► korfball.sport/wkc2023

Photo: Marco Spelten