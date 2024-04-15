Road to Chengdu begins: Group Draw completed for World Beach Korfball Championships

The group stage is set for the World Korfball Beach Championships 2024 following the Group Draw that took place this evening (Monday, April 15, 2024).

Eighteen teams were drawn into three groups, with some interesting matchups emerging based on the latest beach world rankings.

The Korfball Association of Thailand will host the World Korfball Beach Championships from 26 to 28 April 2024 in Pattaya City which is also a qualifier event for The World Games 2025.

Group A features the current world number one ranked team, Poland, who will face off against Portugal (ranked 6th), India (7th), Australia (10th), Scotland (19th) and Czechia (23rd).

Group B is headlined by second-ranked Belgium, who will take on Hungary (ranked 5th), Hong Kong China (8th), Japan (18th), Singapore (20th) and China (23rd).

Finally, Group C includes USA (ranked 3rd), the Netherlands (4th), Chinese Taipei (9th), Thailand (12th), Malaysia (21st) and Macau China (ranked 23rd).

The IKF World Beach Korfball Championships 2024 serves as a qualifier event for The World Games 2025 which will be held next year in Chengdu, China.

Exciting times ahead for Beach Korfball

Following the inclusion of beach korfball in the program of the 2025 edition of The World Games in Chengdu (CHN), the IKF announced that the international beach korfball calendar will be expanded substantially. In 2024, in addition to the World Beach Korfball Championship in Thailand, two additional World Cups will be scheduled, one in Europe, likely in August, and a second one in Asia, likely in December. This aligns with the vision of the IKF Council to create a year-round global calendar for beach korfball events.

About the IKF World Beach Korfball Championships

The IKF World Beach Korfball Championships is the pinnacle event for the sport of beach korfball. The event is held every two years and features the best national beach korfball teams from around the world. The 2024 edition of the championships will be held in Pattaya, Thailand, from April 26-28.

About the International Korfball Federation (IKF)

The IKF is the governing body for the sport of korfball. The IKF is responsible for overseeing all aspects of the sport, including international competitions, development, and governance. The IKF was founded in Antwerp (Belgium) on 11 June 1933 as a continuation of the International Korfball Bureau established in 1924 by the Dutch and Belgian Associations. The IKF was officially recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in 1993 and is affiliated to the Association of the IOC Recognized International Sports Federations (ARISF), the International World Games Association (IWGA) and the Global Association of International Sports Federations (GAISF).

For more information on the IKF World Beach Korfball Championships 2024, visit the official beach korfball website https://beachkorfball.sport/ and our social media channels.

Where to follow

All fans around the world will be able to watch and follow this tournament live on youtube.com/ikfchannel and on www.worldkorfball.sport (with live results and live streams, statistics, scorers, play-by-play …), as well as on social media on @IKFAsia and @BeachKorfball profiles and the hashtag #WBKC2024, #beachkorfball and #korfball, with the best image galleries, clips and highlights.

