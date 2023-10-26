Semi-Finals set for IKF World Korfball Championship 2023

The quarter-finals of the IKF World Korfball Championship have come to an end, and we now know which teams will be competing in the semi-finals. The semi-finals will be held on Friday, 27th October, in Taipei City. The first semi-final match will start at 5:30 PM, followed by the second match at 7:15 PM.

Here are the results from the quarter-finals:

Czech Republic defeated Germany with a score of 19-20. Belgium beat Portugal with a score of 26-18. Netherlands defeated England with a score of 36-2. Chinese Taipei won against Suriname with a score of 19-15.

This means the semi-final matches on Friday will be played between:

Czech Republic vs. Netherlands (17:30 Taipei | 10:30 London | 11:30 Amsterdam / Prague)

Chinese Taipei vs. Belgium (19:15 Taipei | 12:15 London | 13:15 Antwerp)

Limited tickets are available for free on a first-come, first-served basis for korfball fans wishing to attend in person. If you’re interested in attending, please order your tickets from the official tournament website.

The final will be played on Sunday, October 29th.

IKF WORLD KORFBALL CHAMPIONSHIP 2023

The IKF World Korfball Championship 2023 takes place in Taipei City from 20 to 29 October. The tournament features 24 teams from five continents, competing for the prestigious title of world champion. The matches will be held at the Taipei Gymnasium, a venue with excellent facilities for spectators and players.

The IKF World Korfball Championship 2023 is a qualifying event for The World Games 2025 in Chengdu.

HOW TO WATCH ONLINE

Fans can watch matches on the final day live onto the IKF YouTube channel, they will also be available to watch live and for free at Olympics.com or on the Olympics app. The Olympic Channel is the International Olympic Committee (IOC)’s digital destination.

Coverage will start 15 minutes before the start of the match with a pre-match studio programme which will include interviews, analysis and discussion. You don’t want to miss it!

Quick access to updated match reports, results, stats, photos & socials ► korfball.sport/wkc2023

Photo: Marco Spelten / Actiefotografie