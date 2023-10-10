Singapore, the Philippines, and India together for korfball development

An important ‘Memorandum Of Understanding’ (MOU) was signed among the Singapore Korfball Federation, Philippines Korfball Federation and Tuljaram Chaturchand College in Baramati, India, that marks the beginning of a promising partnership that will drive innovation and progress in the field of korfball in those countries and regions.

The signature of this agreement was made during the successful IKF Level 1 & 2 Referee Courses and the IKF Level 3 Coaches Course that took place from 19 to 22 September 2023 at the Lovely Professional University – LPU Jalandhar in Punjab, India, under the guidance of Mr. Jorge Alves, Chairman of the IKF Development & Education and Playing Rules Committees, and Dutch master coach and IKF instructor Mr. Jan Sjouke van den Bos.

“Formalizing our shared vision and goals through the signing of this MOU. Here’s to a successful journey ahead!” Prof. Dr. Gautam Jadhav said. “Special thanks to Mr. Jorge Alves, Mr. Jan Sjouke and Mr. Dev Balhara for their valuable guidance”.



