Beware of fake profiles, pages, events, and live stream links impersonating the International Korfball Federation and the World Championships on social media!

Scammers are actively using these fake accounts to trick people into clicking on malicious links, for example, encouraging you to watch a live stream, that can lead to identity theft, malware infections, and other cybercrimes.

If you’re not sure whether the request is legitimate, don’t accept it. Scammers can use fake accounts to gain access to your personal information or spread malware.

The IKF will never send you a connection request on Facebook to become ‘friends’. If you receive a friend request on Facebook from the IKF, do NOT accept this, it is not legitimate.

If you suspect that an account is fake or impersonating a business, report it to Facebook. This will help Facebook take action against the account and prevent others from being scammed.

Stay safe online by following these tips:

Verify the source: Check the URL of the website or social media account to make sure it’s legitimate.

Do not click on suspicious links: If you receive an unsolicited message with a link, don’t click on it. Instead, go directly to the official website or official social media account.

Our official accounts

This tournament will be covered 24/7 on IKF social media profiles (see below) and via the hashtags #WKC2023 and #korfball.

All games will be live streamed and free to watch on worldkorfball.sport and youtube.com/ikfchannel,

► facebook.com/korfball.org

► twitter.com/korfball

► instagram.com/korfball_org

► tiktok.com/@korfball.sport

Local Organiser Official Profiles

Website ► https://ctkorfball.com

Instagram ► https://www.instagram.com/taipei2023wkc

Facebook ► https://www.facebook.com/Taipei2023WKC

Stay vigilant and stay safe! 🔒