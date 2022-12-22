Suriname (1st) and Brazil (2nd) qualify for the WKC 2023 | IKF Pan-American Korfball Championship 2022

The 24 participants of the IKF World Korfball Championship 2023 are known at the end of this IKF Pan-American Korfball Championship 2022, the last qualifying event that took place in Buenos Aires, Argentina, from 18 to 20 December 2022.

Brazil, Suriname and Argentina were the 3 South-American countries competing in this qualifying tournament for the last two spots in next year’s WKC, plus a 4th local team playing out of competition.

The decisive game took place on Day 3, in the semi-final between Argentina and Brazil. Both teams had the same points in the ranking, and Suriname was already waiting in the final after winning all its matches during the 1st round.

Argentina beat Brazil 11-10 on Day 2, so the winner of this semi-final match would get the last spot to attend next year’s World Championship. After an intense game, the Brazilians showed their experience in this kind of games and took control from the very beginning. They leaded and controlled the game at all times, becoming the winners of the game (9-14) and reaching the precious final.

The last match for 1st place between Brazil and Suriname was clearly dominated by the current PAKC 2018 champions, who revalidated its throne after an overwhelming win by 2-14.

The IKF wants to thank the Argentinian Korfball Federation for hosting this PAKC 2022, and to all participants, volunteers and officials for this great 3 days of competition.

