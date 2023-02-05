The 1st IKF KCL Challenger champion is… TuS Schildgen from Germany!

A new European korfball club champion has been proclaimed this past weekend! The German TuS Schildgen has become the 1st Challenger champion after winning the final of the IKF Korfball Champions League Challenger Final played this Sunday 5 February 2023.

TuS Schidgen beat the other German team of SG Pegasus by 20-17 ,in the exciting final match of this 2-day tournament. The game for 3rd place finished 17-13 in favour of the Czech SK RG Prostějov, that was facing the English champion of Trojans KC.

Thank you very much to the city of Bergisch Gladbach, the German Korfball Federation and TuS Schildgen for being a fantastic host city and organisers of this 1st IKF Korfball Champions Challenger Final.

After 4 previous qualifying events (the R1A & R1B played on September 2022 in Portugal and Poland, the R2 on November in the Czech Republic, and January’s R3 in Belgium), and last week’s Satellite Final in Catalonia, now it was time to reveal the 1st Challenger champion. [Press kit booklet here]

The Czech SK RG Prostějov, Trojans KC from England, and the German clubs of SG Pegasus and TuS Schildgen, were the teams qualified to play this final event that would reveal the 2nd European champion of the season. All of them played the semi-finals on Saturday, and the final and match for 3rd place on Sunday:

The German Korfball Federation and TuS Schildgen, in collaboration with the IKF, were the organisers of this event.

The other IKF Korfball Champions League Finals of this season 2022-2023 were programmed as follows:

27-28 January 2023: KCL Satellite Final in Terrassa, Catalonia. – Finalised

in Terrassa, Catalonia. – Finalised 10-11 February 2023: KCL Final in Delft, The Netherlands. – To be played

