The 2nd phase of IKF U21 Asia-Oceania Korfball Championship 2023 has started!

After 3 intense and exciting days at the IKF U21 Asia-Oceania Korfball Championship 2023, the Malaysian city of Shah Alam in Selangor is ready to host the decisive final crossings that will decide which teams will play for medals on Sunday.

Australia, China, Hong Kong China, India, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Chinese Taipei, Thailand and Sri Lanka are the ten teams participating in this always exciting tournament.

Updated results and final match schedule | 2nd Phase

The Malaysia Korfball AssocationAssociation is the organiser of this event and all games will be played at National Sports Complex, Shah Alam You can visit the official website of the tournament (facebook.com/IKFU21AOKC2023) to find all the updated information about this event, as well as all the other activities and events planned to enjoy an intense and exciting 6-day korfbal championship.

Fans around the world will be able to watch and enjoy all games through the IKF live streamings available on www.worldkorfball.sport and youtube.com/ikfchannel, with all the statistics, results, top scorers and rankings.

IKF Youtube live streaming playlist:

*Click on the top-right icon ≣ to view all games scheduled

On social media you can find the best images, clips and highlights, visiting the official IKF profiles (see below) and via the hashtags #U21AOKC and #korfball:

IKF Official profiles:

youtube.com/IKFchannel

facebook.com/korfball.org

twitter.com/korfball

instagram.com/korfball_org

tiktok.com/@korfball.sport

Daily results | Group Phase

[To be upadted]

Image Gallery Day 5

[To be upadted]

PREVIOUS RELATED NEWS