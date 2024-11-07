The AKC 2024 1st semi-finalists are known: TPE & HKG! Three exciting last days to reveal the final champion!

The Group Phase at the IKF Asia Korfball Championship 2024 taking place in Hong Kong is over, and the first teams that will play the semi-finals on Saturday have been revealed: Chinese Taipei and Hong Kong China. The other two will be the winners of this Friday’s last two matches. Between Friday and Sunday, the fight for places 5 to 11 will be also taking place in this 2nd final stage of the tournament.

This year’s excting#AKC is taking place from 4 to 10 November 2024 at Kowloon Park Sports Centre in Hong Kong, with eleven teams competing. Are the Chinese Taipei team going to raise the champion’s trophy again?

Don't miss these thrilling final matches!

*See below the daily image galleries of the 2nd Stage and all match results.

Group Phase Results & Updated Schedule for Days 5 & 6 (2nd Stage)

Group Phase Standings (to be updated after Day 4 results)

Day 5 Image Gallery

