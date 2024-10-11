The groups for the IKF Asia Korfball Championship 2024 are known!

The live draw for the IKF Asia Korfball Championship 2024 has been officially completed. From 4 to 10 November 2024 in Hong Kong, eleven participating teams, divided into two groups, will play to finish this first stage in the higher positions to secure a spot in the battle for the top places at the 2nd stage.

The live draw, broadcast live on YouTube, was conducted with great excitement, bringing together fans, players, and coaches from across the korfball community.

The Hong Kong China Korfball Association (HKCKA) is glad to host this event, and encourages all fans and supporters to visit and enjoy live at at Kowloon Park Sports Centre this always thrilling tournament.

All fans around the world will also be able to watch and follow this tournament live on youtube.com/ikfchannel and on www.worldkorfball.sport (with live results and live streams, statistics, scorers, play-by-play …), as well as on social media on @IKFasia profiles and the hashtags #AKC2024 and #korfball, with the best image galleries, clips and highlights.

Participants

China (CHN)

Hong Kong China (HKG)

Korea (KOR)

Indonesia (INA)

India (IND)

Japan (JPN)

Macau China (MAC)

Malaysia (MAS)

Singapore (SGP)

Chinese Taipei (TPE)

Thailand (THA)

IKF Asia profiles:

► instagram.com/IKFasia

► facebook.com/IKFasia

► twitter.com/AsiaIKF

IKF main profiles:

► instagram.com/korfball_org

► facebook.com/korfball.org

► twitter.com/korfball

► tiktok.com/@korfball.sport