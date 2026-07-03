The IKF Beach Korfball World Cup (Africa) & the U15 European Korfball Cup 2026 Kick Off Today!

Korfball fans around the world have plenty to cheer about today, as two major youth and beach tournaments officially get underway.

The IKF Beach Korfball World Cup (Africa) 2026 takes place in Hurghada, Egypt, from 3 to 4 July. This prestigious event brings together Africa’s top beach korfball talent for two days of fast-paced, sun-soaked competition on the stunning Red Sea coast. As one of the flagship beach korfball events on the continent, it highlights the growing strength and popularity of the sport in Africa.

Simultaneously, the U15 European Korfball Cup 2026 begins in Wrocław, Poland, running from 3 to 5 July. Twelve teams from eight countries will compete in this important development tournament, giving Europe’s brightest young korfball stars the chance to gain valuable international experience at the U15 level.

Both events showcase korfball’s unique mixed-gender format, where teamwork, strategy, and showtime take centre stage.