The IKF Korfball Champions League 2023-24 is ready to start!

The time has arrived for all the European club teams qualified to play this 2nd season of the IKF Korfball Champions League. After some changes and improvements, this competition is ready to kick off with two first rounds to be played in Lisbon (R1A) and Cardiff (R1B).

Fourteen teams will participate in this preliminary round, competing in either Round 1-A or Round 1-B. In the refined set-up of the IKF KCL 2023-24 that was introduced in May (see this post), the winners of the IKF Korfball Champions League Round 1 will proceed to the IKF Korfball Champions League Round 2. From there they can qualify for the IKF Korfball Champions League Final to the Challenger Final. The numbers 2 and 3 of both Rounds 1 qualify for the IKF Korfball Champions League Satellite Final.

WHERE TO FOLLOW AND WATCH

All fans around the world will be able to follow this tournaments live on youtube.com/ikfchannel and on www.worldkorfball.sport (with live results and streams, statistics, scorers, play-by-play …), as well as on social media on the hashtags #KCL and #korfball, to find the best images, clips and highlights.

You can find all this content and much more visiting the official @IKFKCL profiles

THE ROAD TO THE FINALS | Competition set-up

The late withdrawal of Kékvölgy SE from Hungary led to a change in the original tournament set-up for the IKF KCL R1A. The teams will play each other in a round-robin format, but the qualification criteria for the successive KCL events remain unchanged.

The live draw for the IKF Korfball Champions League Round 1 took place on July 6. Through this draw, the teams were divided into the two Round 1s, in Cardiff and Lisbon.

Teams were allocated to the events by drawing in pairs. These pairs were based on the IKF Korfball Champions League ranking, which is based on the previous season. Two teams were already placed; Welsh champion Cardiff City Korfball Club and the runner-up Newport Centurions. The Welsh Korfball Association is hosting the event in collaboration with Cardiff City Korfball Club, which was therefore placed in the IKF KCL Round 1-B. To get to 8 teams, Newport Centurions were invited as extra participant and was therefore also placed in the IKF KCL R1B. The two qualified Portuguese teams are both not hosting the event, and are therefore included in the draw instead of having a fixed place in Lisbon.