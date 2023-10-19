The IKF Korfball World Championship 2023 is about to start in Taipei City!

We are ready! The 12th IKF World Korfball Championship will take place in Taipei City, Taiwan, from October 20 to 29, 2023. This year’s edition will be the largest Korfball World Championships in history, with 24 teams from five continents competing for the prestigious title of world champion.

The matches will be held at the Taipei Gymnasium, a venue with excellent facilities for spectators and players. The gymnasium which is in the heart of Taipei City, making it easily accessible by public transportation includes three full-sized courts and is. Tickets are Free and are available from the official tournament website.

The Netherlands is the current world champion, having won the title in Durban, South Africa, in 2019. However, there are several other teams that will be challenging for the title in Taipei, including Belgium, Chinese Taipei, and Germany.

The IKF World Korfball Championship is a must-see event for any korfball fan. The tournament is a showcase of the best korfball players in the world, and it is a great opportunity to see the sport at its highest level, matches will be available to watch on the IKF YouTube channel and will be covered across all our social media channels.

We are also grateful for the hard work and dedication of the organizers and volunteers who have worked tirelessly to ensure that the championship is a success. We are confident that the tournament will be a memorable experience for all participants and spectators. We look forward to a great tournament and to celebrating the sport of korfball with the people of Taipei City. Thank you again for your hospitality!

The opening match is Netherlands – Brazil starting at 11.15 CST (5:15 CEST) with the hosts, Chinese Taipei taking on Ireland playing the last match on the first day at 7.15pm (1.15 CEST) immediately after the opening ceremony.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

WHERE TO FOLLOW

📰 Quick acces to updated match reports, results, stats, photos & socials ► korfball.sport/wkc2023

📰 Event info ► korfball.sport/?p=31981

All games will be live streamed and free to watch on worldkorfball.sport and youtube.com/ikfchannel, together with all the updated results, statistics, play-by-play, scorers and standings.

This tournament will be covered 24/7 on IKF social media profiles (see below) and via the hashtags #WKC2023 and #korfball.

► facebook.com/korfball.org

► twitter.com/korfball

► instagram.com/korfball_org

► tiktok.com/@korfball.sport

Local Organiser Official Profiles Website ► https://ctkorfball.com

Instagram ► https://www.instagram.com/taipei2023wkc

Facebook ► https://www.facebook.com/Taipei2023WKC

PARTICIPANTS:

MATCH SCHEDULE:

Header photo: Krit Suttipithuk