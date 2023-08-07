The IKF U21 Asia-Oceania Korfball Championship 2023 is here!

The Malaysian city of Shah Alam in Selangor is hosting from 8 to 13 August the IKF U21 Asia-Oceania Korfball Championship 2023. Australia, China, Hong Kong China, India, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Chinese Taipei, Thailand and Sri Lanka are the ten teams that will participate in this always exciting tournament to decide wich country is the most powerful in this intercontinental event. During the first 4 days, teams will compete in a group phase, and the last 2 days, they will play a second phase that will decide the final crossings.

Updated match schedule after the late withdrawal of #TeamSriLanka:

The Malaysia Korfball AssocationAssociation is the organiser of this event and all games will be played at National Sports Complex, Shah Alam You can visit the official website of the tournament (facebook.com/IKFU21AOKC2023) to find all the updated information about this event, as well as all the other activities and events planned to enjoy an intense and exciting 6-day korfbal championship.

Fans around the world will be able to watch and enjoy all games through the IKF live streamings available on www.worldkorfball.sport and youtube.com/ikfchannel, with all the statistics, results, top scorers and rankings.

IKF Youtube live streaming playlist:

*Click on the top-right icon ≣ to view all games scheduled

On social media you can find the best images, clips and highlights, visiting the official IKF profiles (see below) and via the hashtags #U21AOKC and #korfball:

IKF Official profiles:

youtube.com/IKFchannel

facebook.com/korfball.org

twitter.com/korfball

instagram.com/korfball_org

tiktok.com/@korfball.sport

Daily results and updated ranking | Group Phase

Image Gallery Day 1











Image Gallery Day 2











Image Gallery Day 3











RELATED NEWS