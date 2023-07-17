The Netherlands retain their crown as champions of the IKF U21 European Korfball Championship 2023
The Czech Korfball Association was the organiser of this succesful event and all games were played at Kolín’s Sportovní hala Borky with a great ambience and the support of fans and families from all participating teams. You can revisit the official website of the tournament (https://kolin23.korfbal.cz) to find all the information about this event, as well as all the other activities and events that took place during this intense and exciting 5-day korfball championship. Thank you to all volunteers, officials and local organizers for their hard and good workd in this another great and fantastic event.
Fans around the world were able to watch and enjoy all games through the IKF live streamings, always available on www.worldkorfball.sport and youtube.com/ikfchannel, with all the statistics, results, top scorers and rankings.
