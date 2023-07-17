The Netherlands retain their crown as champions of the IKF U21 European Korfball Championship 2023

The Netherlands repeats as European U21 korfball champion after an exciting final game against the Belgian team, who managed to compete until the last seconds of the final match in this exciting IKF U21 European Korfball Championship 2023 played from 11 to 15 July in the Czech city of Kolín.
 
The spectators were on the edge of their seats as both teams showcased their skills in a memorable game. A 0-6 partial score at the end of the 3rd quarter put the confident Dutch team against the ropes, as they entered the final quarter with just a 1-point lead (13-12). The thrilling last quarter was dominated by the Dutch throughout, but they had to work hard as the Belgians never gave up and their shooting accuracy remained constant. In the end, the 18-15 on the scoreboard crowned the Netherlands as the 2023 champions, with the Belgian team taking home the silver medal.
 
The other match of the final day was going to decide who got the bronze medal, The Czech team played a great game against a resilient Germany in a magnificent match filled with remarkable plays, intense moments, and plenty of excitement. The final score of 18-11 secured a well-deserved bronze medal for the Czechs. In the final ranking, Catalonia ended in 4th place with 1 win and 3 losses, and Germany finished 5th.
 
The Netherlands: Gold medal | (c) Marco Spelten

Belgium: Silver medal | (c) Marco Spelten

Czech Republic: Bronze medal | (c) Marco Spelten

Photos by Marco Spelten (Actiefotografie.nl)

 

The Czech Korfball Association was the organiser of this succesful event and all games were played at Kolín’s Sportovní hala Borky with a great ambience and the support of fans and families from all participating teams. You can revisit the official website of the tournament (https://kolin23.korfbal.cz) to find all the information about this event, as well as all the other activities and events that took place during this intense and exciting 5-day korfball championship. Thank you to all volunteers, officials and local organizers for their hard and good workd in this another great and fantastic event.

Fans around the world were able to watch and enjoy all games through the IKF live streamings, always available on www.worldkorfball.sport and youtube.com/ikfchannel, with all the statistics, results, top scorers and rankings.

Image Gallery Day 1

Image Gallery Day 2

Image Gallery Day 3

Image Gallery Day 4

Image Gallery Day 5

