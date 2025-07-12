The Netherlands secure gold at the IKF U21 European Korfball Championship 2025

Herentals, Belgium – 12 July 2025 | The Netherlands have won gold at the IKF U21 European Korfball Championship 2025, finishing the tournament with a dominant performance and a convincing 28-14 win over host nation Belgium in the final.

The final took place on Saturday in Herentals, Belgium, with a strong turnout of Belgian supporters who filled the arena with energy and backed their team from the first whistle to the last. Belgium gave everything they had, but the Netherlands were simply a class above.

The Dutch team controlled possession, converted their chances with precision, and dictated the pace from start to finish. Jorien Jordaan (NED) top scored in the final scoring 8 goals, capping off a standout tournament

It was a dominant display – not just in the final, but throughout the tournament – and the Netherlands proved once again why they’re the strongest U21 side in Europe.

In the bronze medal match, Catalonia and Türkiye faced off in a tight and competitive battle. After four intense quarters, Catalonia managed to pull ahead in the final minutes, claiming third place and a spot on the podium.

This year’s championship brought together eight teams from across Europe for six days of fast-paced matches and exciting play. Fans in the arena and watching our live stream got a glimpse of korfball’s future – young players with serious potential, sharp team play, and plenty of moments to remember.

The IKF thanks the Royal Belgian Korfball Federation (KBKB), the city of Herentals, and all the volunteers, officials, and fans who helped make the event a success.

Congratulations to the Netherlands – IKF U21 European Champions 2025!

Final ranking of the IKF U21 European Korfball Championship 2025

The Podium of the IKF U21 European Korfball Championship 2025

Live streams

*Click on the right ≣ icon to select the game you want to watch

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Full results and final Scores

Final Ranking Group Phase

Image gallery of the IKF U21 European Korfball Championship 2025

