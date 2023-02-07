The International Korfball Federation is proud to announce that the Olympic Channel will broadcast live the IKF Korfball Champions League Final on 10 and 11 February 2023.

This event, taking place on 10 and 11 February 2023 in Delft, The Netherlands, will feature matches between the four best korfball clubs of Europe. The champions of the Dutch and the Belgian League automatically qualified for the IKF KCL Final, and they will be joined by the number 1 and 2 of the IKF KCL R3, which are the Dutch PKC/Vertom and Borgerhout/Groen-Wit KC from Belgium. [More information (KNKV) | Tickets (LOC/Fortuna) | Venue: Fortuna Hall]

After 4 previous qualifying rounds and 2 final events, now it’s time to reveal which team is going to be the 2022-2023 IKF Korfball League Champion. [Press kit booklet here]

The live streams of this event will be produced by the IKF and broadcasted live trough the Olympic Channel platform, as part of a collaboration and partnership between these two organisations. The IKF is an international Federation officially recognised by the Olympic International Committee, and during the last years, korfball content was broadcasted several times, specially during the World Games 2017 and 2022.

This IKF KCL Final is expected to be the first of many more events and korfball content to be broadcasted in the future years. The Olympic spirit and the values of korfball as a mixed-gender sport are fundamental pieces to keep spreading and showing that respect, equity and tolerance are essential and necessary values in our globalized society.

Friday’s semi-finals and the game for 3rd place and big final on Saturday will be live-streamed on the following link, as well as other special extra content and interviews around this final event in Delft.

Live streams info and schedule (on the Olympic Channel): www.olympics.com/en/sport-events/2023-ikf-korfball-champions-league-final-delft

The Royal Dutch Korfball Association and Korfbalvereniging Fortuna/Delta Logistiek, in collaboration with the IKF, are the organisers of this event.

The previuos rounds of this IKF Korfball Champions League 2022-2023 were played as follows:

LIVE STREAMS, RESULTS & SOCIAL MEDIA

All fans around the world will be able to follow this tournament live on www.worldkorfball.sport (with live results and streams, statistics, scorers, play-by-play, …) and live on the Olympic Channel.

On social media, the best images, clips and highlights will be published and shared on all IKF profiles (see below) and via the hashtags #KCL and #korfball:

IKF Official profiles:

youtube.com/IKFchannel

facebook.com/korfball.org

twitter.com/korfball

instagram.com/korfball_org

tiktok.com/@korfball.sport

