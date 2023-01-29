The Portuguese NC Benfica is the 1st IKF KCL Satellite Final champion!

The 1st edition of the IKF Korfball Champions League Satellite Final has its champion: the Portuguese Nucleo Corfebol Benfica, after winning the last decisive match of these Satellite Final versus the Catalan CK Vallparadís by only one goal (17-18). An impressive comeback in the last quarter crowned Benfica over Vallparadís after an intense and exciting match, in which the Catalans paid the wear and tear of playing two games almost in a row in the same day.

Tornadoes KC ended in 3rd place at the end of this event after losing against the other 2 teams on Friday and Saturday, by 20-31 vs Benfica and 23-12 vs Vallparadís.

This event took place on 27 and 28 January 2023 in Terrassa, Catalonia, with 3 teams competing for this 1st European clubs trophy of the season.

After 4 previous qualifying events (the R1A & R1B played on September 2022 in Portugal and Poland, the R2 on November in the Czech Republic, and this January’s R3 in Belgium), now it was time for these 1st final. [Press kit booklet here]

The Catalan CK Vallparadís, Tornadoes KC from England, the Portuguese NC Benfica and 1908 SZAC Budapest from Hungary were the teams qualified to play this event. Due to a late withdrawal of the Hungarian champion, and the impossibility for KC Barcelona, as reserve team, to play “out of competition” due to some unfortunate miscommunication in the invitation process (read more), the competition continued with the three qualified teams playing a round-robin, according to the following match schedule:

FINAL RESULTS & IMAGE GALLERY

DAY 2 – Images by Jesús Martínez

DAY 1 – Images by Jesús Martínez

The Catalan Korfball Federation and CK Vallparadís, in collaboration with the IKF, were the organisers of this event.

The other IKF Korfball Champions League Finals of this season 2022-2023 are programmed as follows:

4-5 February 2023: KCL Challenger Final in Bergisch Gladbach, Germany.

in Bergisch Gladbach, Germany. 10-11 February 2023: KCL Final in Delft, The Netherlands.

LIVE STREAMS, RESULTS & SOCIAL MEDIA

All fans around the world were able to follow this tournament live on youtube.com/ikfchannel and on www.worldkorfball.sport (with live results and streams, statistics, scorers, play-by-play, …).

On social media, the best images, clips and highlights were published and shared on all IKF profiles (see below) and via the hashtags #KCL and #korfball:

IKF Official profiles:

youtube.com/IKFchannel

facebook.com/korfball.org

twitter.com/korfball

instagram.com/korfball_org

tiktok.com/@korfball.sport

PREVIOUS EVENT INFORMATION

26/1/2023 – The IKF KCL Satellite Final to reveal this year’s 1st European club champion: https://korfball.sport/?p=30769

3/1/2023 – Event info: https://korfball.sport/?p=30399